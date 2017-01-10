Counting the cost of office life

How much do you spend at work?

Surprise research suggests the cost of working in an office – from charity donations to work nights out – leaves the average Brit £1,000 out of pocket each year.

According to a new poll from Nationwide Current Accounts, going back to work after Christmas is unlikely to mean to the end of people’s spending.

The survey reveals the average office worker is likely to spend £1,003.20 a year due to office life – and that’s not including breakfast, lunch or travel.

Across a working lifetime of four decades, this would equate to £40,128 – equivalent to around two years’ salary after tax for the average British worker.

While most people go with the flow at work and happily part with their pennies and pounds, two in five are unhappy about shelling out for coffees and teas (41 per cent). Unsurprisingly, the majority of people are unhappy to pay for any stationery (70 per cent). A not very festive four in 10 (40 per cent) dislike buying secret Santa presents.

And when it comes to the obligatory office charity or fundraising effort, more than a third (36 per cent) don’t like to contribute. But with nearly a third (32 per cent) stating they felt pressured into contributing, common courtesy may override actual feelings.

On the bright side, nearly three-quarters of the nation’s office workers say they are happy to put money in for a colleague’s leaving card and present (72 per cent) or for an office birthday (72 per cent). However, more than a quarter say they feel pressured when it comes towards birthday and leaving gifts (28 per cent and 27 per cent respectively).

The poll also shows that while men are unhappier at spending money at work, it’s women who are more likely to feel pressured into shelling out for work-related items.

One in 10 (10 per cent) people spend time with their colleagues outside of working hours on a weekly basis, according to the survey. But more than a third (35 per cent) of the nation’s office workers claim to not like going out after work, with two in five (40 per cent) saying they don’t do it more than once every two to three months.

Predictably, Christmas is the period of the year when office workers spend the most, with the research showing that the average Brit forks out £138.36 on celebrations and secret Santa presents. This compares with an average of £102.24 spent on nights out with colleagues across the rest of the year on average.

Brits also spend more on sweets, treats, coffees and teas in the workplace (£130.68) compared to what they spend socialising with colleagues after work.