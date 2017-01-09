Lifeboat helps in medical emergency

Oban lifeboat was called into action yesterday (Sunday January 8), its fourth call-out in a week.

Yesterday’s emergency saw the crew asked to assist with a medical transfer from the Isle of Mull.

The lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald was launched at 1.37pm to help the Scottish Ambulance Service with a medical transfer from Craignure.

The lifeboat left Oban with two paramedics aboard, making best speed towards Craignure.

On arrival at 2.18pm the casualty was safely transferred to the lifeboat. The volunteer crew left the island, arriving back in Oban by 3.02pm, when the casualty was transferred on to a waiting ambulance.

Oban lifeboat then returned to station where she was refuelled and made ready for service again by 3.24pm.