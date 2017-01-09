MV Coruisk will not return to original crossing

THE MV Coruisk will not be returning to the Mallaig crossing, ferry operator CalMac has confirmed.

Despite being purpose-built for the Mallaig to Skye ferry crossing, CalMac has revealed the vessel will once again not be serving the route for the summer 2017 timetable

In a statement released today (Monday), CalMac said the new timetable will be online and available for booking from noon tomorrow (January 10).

The company said the main change of note is its intention to deploy two vessels on the Mallaig-Armadale service, which it says, will allow the MV Coruisk to provide much-needed additional capacity on the very busy Oban-Craignure route.

Operations director Drew Collier said: ‘The MV Lord of the Isles and MV Loch Fyne will serve the Mallaig-Armadale route, providing the additional capacity, frequency and improved reliability requested by the Sleat community.’

However, representatives from the area have expressed their disappointment of the news.

Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, pointed out that last summer, following the MV Coruisk’s removal, one in 10 crossings were cancelled, with only 85 per cent of scheduled sailings arriving on time because the replacements could not operate in low tides.

CalMac says the MV Lord of the Isles and MV Loch Fyne are scheduled to operate nine return sailings per day (as opposed to eight in 2015) or 3,287 sailings over the summer season (versus 3,126 in summer 2015). The route will be able to take 23,300 more cars than in 2015 and around 11,400 more than 2016. The MV Loch Fyne can carry up to four coaches depending on size, compared with two on the MV Lochinvar.

In light of the announcement, Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, has together with Ms Forbes written to transport minister Humza Yousaf requesting a meeting to discuss options.

In the letter they said: ‘While we welcome the increased number of sailings and the enhanced capacity, it does not take away our concerns that its operation is hampered by an inability to operate at regular and predicted low spring and summer tides.

‘As a consequence, confidence in the service is eroded; meaning that the opportunities to reap the full benefit of road equivalent tariff and increase traffic to the maximum potential is impinged upon.’