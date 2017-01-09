£6.6 million for conservation of historic sites

THE Scottish Government has announced an extra £6.6 million to help conserve Scotland’s top historic buildings, including Doune Castle near Callander.

On a recent visit, culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said the boost would support investment in conservation work, repairs and visitor facilities at several of Scotland’s iconic heritage sites and monuments. It follows the publication of ‘the most comprehensive conservation assessment ever undertaken’ on the properties in care of Scottish ministers.

The study provides for the first time a comprehensive picture of the condition of more than 300 properties managed by Historic Environment Scotland on behalf of ministers, and sets out the work required to address the impacts of deterioration and climate change.

The report estimates conservation and repair work to the value of £65 million is required over 10 years to restore and protect heritage sites for future generations. The additional funding announced will enable conservation work to start at priority sites including Doune, Stirling and Edinburgh castles during 2017 – the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology .

During a visit to Doune Castle, Ms Hyslop said: ‘From Doune Castle to Skara Brae, these iconic buildings and monuments represent more than 6,000 years of Scottish history and include a number of internationally significant sites that attract thousands of visitors every year.

‘But by their nature they are often difficult to care for and require specialist expertise to repair. Adding to this challenge, it is well understood that climate change is speeding up the natural process of decay at heritage sites across the world.

‘Historic Environment Scotland’s new conservation study gives us a detailed understanding of the impact on our own heritage sites and tells us what is required to protect and preserve them for the future.’