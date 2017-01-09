Second gig will raise funds for Ryan

THE second of two musical fundraisers for the family of three-year-old Ryan Whiteford, who has recently been diagnosed with leukaemia, has been organised.

Brian Jamieson, of The Paradox, has organised the follow-up event in Fort William called Ryan’s Gigs for the son of his best friend Paul.

Brain told The Oban Times: ‘The reason for putting on the night is because Paul Whiteford is one of my best friends and has been my DJ in a hip hop group since 2007 and I’ve shared some of the best nights of my life with the guy.’

Ryan is currently in the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow undergoing treatment and is said to be responding well.

Some of the musicians playing at the event, which will be held at the Crofters Bar on Saturday January 14, are friends of Ryan’s mum and dad, Leesa and Paul, with one of Leesa’s favourite bands, We Are Soul, reforming for the night.

Also featuring will be The Paradox, Soltie Wotaa, Cach Mhor and Cigar Box.

There will be donation buckets in the venue to help raise money for the Whiteford family.

Brian added: ‘My wife Julie grew up with Leesa, going to primary and secondary school with her in Fort William, so these nights are very personal to myself and my wife. I can’t thank the bands enough for getting involved. It’s just another example of how people from the town look after our own when the circumstances are horrendous.’

The event is from 10pm to 2am.