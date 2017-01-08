Fraud team nets £80,000 in first year » Islands group welcomes action on energy ‘WE WELCOME the Scottish Government’s assistance in helping make the UK government recognise the importance of renewables to the islands’ economies.’

That was the response from the second meeting of the Islands Strategic Group which took place on December 19.

Humza Yousaf, minister for transport and the islands, chaired the meeting with the leaders, chief executives and officers of Scotland’s three island councils and representatives.

Councillor Steven Heddle, leader of Orkney Islands Council, said: ‘This was a productive meeting and demonstrated the continuing good spirit of engagement with the Scottish Government through this ministerial group.

‘We welcome, in particular, the need for a support mechanism for our abundant and efficient marine and island wind resources to overcome crippling and unfair transmission charges.’

Also discussed at the meeting was the forthcoming Islands Bill. Mr Heddle said he was pleased to see island proofing starting to take place in practice.

He said: ‘The discussions around powers for island councils in the bill were constructive, as we continue to stress our case for flexibility and empowerment to develop our economies and support our communities and rich cultures.

‘We welcome the minister’s support for working together towards implementing these proposals.

‘I believe this is the most significant piece of legislation for islands since 1974.’

