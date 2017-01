Islands group welcomes action on energy » Gift scheme is all present and collect A GIVE A GIFT collection in Tesco in Oban helped to donate more than 80 presents to the Hope Kitchen.

The local charity was able to hand out the gifts to those less fortunate, thanks to the Christmas gift drive.

The collection took place from three days from Thursday, December 15, and was positioned at a designated drop off point at the front of the store.

