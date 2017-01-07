Comhairle takes on 17 new apprentices Volunteers earn their just rewards » Student runs to fund jungle journey A MULL student endured an ‘advent run’ last month – clocking up the same number of kilometres as each date – to raise money for her final year of studies in the jungle.

Molly Crookshank, a third-year animal biology student at Edinburgh Napier University, is fundraising to do research for her final year project in Mexico’s Mayan jungle, through Operation Wallacea, in June this year.

Operation Wallacea is a conservation research organisation which relies on student volunteers joining expeditions. It gives students a chance to research abroad and follow their passion, getting an insight of the real world and what their future holds. Throughout the six weeks, ecologists, academic researchers and field specialists will advise Molly on her final-year project completing her degree.

‘I will be studying large mammals such as jaguars and pumas by collecting data over six weeks,’ Molly explained. ‘This will include looking at the impact of human interference and how this is disrupting the food chain, which has a knock-on affect to the biodiversity of the jungle.

‘In order to fundraise, I have been doing an advent run which has involved running one km on December 1 and each day I have increased the distanced by a kilometre, going all the way to Christmas Day when I ran 25km. The last three runs were on the Isle of Mull with support from my family. My grandmother has lived on Mull for 25 years, which has been our second home.

‘If by any luck I make anything extra, I will donate all the money to Operation Wallacea, as I believe this company gives students the best experience and success for their degree and future career.

‘My passion has always been with animals, therefore it would mean everything to me to get this amazing opportunity to start my future career.’

You can donate via Molly’s Go Fund Me webpage called Operation Wallacea 2017-Mexico. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







