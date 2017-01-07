Comhairle takes on 17 new apprentices

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has employed 17 modern apprentices.

All apprentices will be fully supported by the comhairle and have training delivered through e-Sgoil, and will work in various departments within the organisation.

Comhairle leader, Councillor Angus Campbell, said: ‘The comhairle is wholly committed to helping young people in to work and supporting employment and growth.

‘I am delighted that we have taken on so many young people and I wish them every success in their training and I hope that they enjoy the work and their future careers.’