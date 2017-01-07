 
Comhairle takes on 17 new apprentices

on January 7th, 2017

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has employed 17 modern apprentices.

All apprentices will be fully supported by the comhairle and have training delivered through e-Sgoil, and will work in various departments within the organisation.

Comhairle leader, Councillor Angus Campbell, said: ‘The comhairle is wholly committed to helping young people in to work and supporting employment and growth.

‘I am delighted that we have taken on so many young people and I wish them every success in their training and I hope that they enjoy the work and their future careers.’

