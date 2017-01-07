Opinion: Martin Laing says CalMac is right on safety » Volunteers earn their just rewards INDIVIDUALS and schools from the Isle of Skye and Raasay have received recognition for the important contribution they make to their communities during the Eilean a’ Cheò civic awards.

This is the sixth year of the awards, which are organised by Skye and Raasay councillors to recognise people from all age groups and walks of life who have contributed to the success and wellbeing of their local communities.

The Community Award was presented to Mary Mackenzie from Kilmuir, a stalwart of the community council and village hall committee for decades. She was nominated by Kilmuir Community Council.

Nicholas Kelly from Broadford received the Young People Award after being nominated by Broadford and Strath Community Council for working tirelessly with the youth club in Broadford to provide a safe and fun place for young people in south of the island.

Raasay Community Council successfully nominated Roger Hutchinson for a Sport Award for his contribution to football since moving to the island many years ago. Roger has given of his time to coach the children and young people on a regular weekly basis and has been involved in coaching in Raasay Primary School.

The Arts/Music Award went to the pupils at Dunvegan and Portree Primary schools. The Environment Award went to Alistair McPherson from Broadford, who volunteers with the Broadford

and Strath Community Company for environmental improvements in the area. Susan Walker from Camuscross received the Enterprise Award after being nominated by the Camuscross and Duisdale Initiative, for which she has been a key member.

The chairman of the Isle of Skye and Raasay committee, Councillor Drew Millar, said: 'There is a lot of hard work and voluntary effort that goes unrecognised in the ward and this is a way of showing our appreciation and saying thank you and well done.'

