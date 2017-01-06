«  
Walker dies after fall in Lochaber

on January 6th, 2017

Lochaber News & The Oban Times

A WALKER has died on Aonach Beag in Lochaber after he fell while descending from the summit of the mountain.

Police in Lochaber have confirmed that late yesterday afternoon (Thursday January 5) emergency services were alerted to the male walker who had fallen on Aonach Beag.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team was contacted and, with the assistance of rescue helicopter 951, the man was rescued from the mountain but died after sustaining serious injuries.

Lochaber police are liaising with the man’s next of kin and a report is being prepared for the procurator fiscal.

The man, who is believed to be from outwith the area, was walking with a male companion who was not injured.

Police would like to thank partner agencies for their assistance during the incident.

