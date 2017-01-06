Drivers warned of delays on A83 » Skye woman is awarded BEM A WOMAN from Skye has been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

Marjory Jagger has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to young people and the community in the Inner Hebrides.

The accolade has been given largely for her work as manager with Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers (SLYC).

According to the SLYC, 16 years ago Marjory was approached by a young carer asking about services available to locally. After research highlighted a lack of support in the area, Marjory set up a group for six youngsters. The organisation now supports more than 60 young carers every year.

A spokesperson from SLYC said they were beyond delighted and extremely proud of Marjory adding: 'Marjory is untiring in her work with and for the youngsters. They enjoy a weekly group suited to their age and a fun respite outing each school holiday. She has done a great deal to raise awareness of the needs of young carers and has taken the lead in fundraising and in completing very demanding major funding applications.'

