Opinion: Martin Laing says CalMac is right on safety

THERE was, unfortunately, considerable disruption to many people’s travel plans over the festive period.

Mother Nature vented her fury with a brace of storms, dubbed Barbara and Conor. Sure enough, as Robert Burns wrote in the splendid Tam O’ Shanter, ‘The wind blew as ’twad blawn its last; The rattling showers rose on the blast.’

For islanders, especially, it was a concerning time as they contemplated getting home for Christmas and travelling to visit family and friends elsewhere.

The team at CalMac came in for a bit of verbal abuse but they did their best in difficult conditions to keep the ferries sailing and potential passengers informed.

There is a feeling in some quarters that the company is too quick to cancel sailings but its position is that public safety is always its first priority.

While it is understandably dismaying for people who can’t make their planned journeys, CalMac is correct to focus on public safety – and that of its crews – during bad weather.

Housing association delivers quality affordable homes

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) has been getting a bit of a verbal kicking from some over its plans for new housing in the Glenshellach area of Oban.

Critics have accused ACHA of over-developing the area and building ‘low quality’ homes.

It’s a no win situation for the housing association.

The bottom line is that Oban – and elsewhere in Argyll – needs many more affordable homes for local people.

As Alastair MacGregor, chief executive of ACHA, says in this week’s letters (page eight), the new residents of the most recently completed houses are ‘delighted’ with their properties.

No, they are not luxury villas or the finest looking structures or likely to be showered with architectural prizes. But they are the type of housing the area needs urgently and in an area close to amenities where people want to live.

Waste collection system has now descended into a farce

THE hot topic of Argyll and Bute Council’s waste collection system will simply not go away.

More and more people are angry about the ongoing debacle of the bins and when they are supposed to be emptied.

I have heard countless complaints from individuals who just have no idea any more when their bins – both the recycling and general – are supposed to be collected.

And the council has said and done almost nothing to rectify this mess.

It’s high time the council’s senior team grasped this rotting nettle and sorted this out … starting with a return to fortnightly collections.

What do you think?

Do you have something you want to share? Let me know by writing to me at The Oban Times, Crannog Lane, Oban, PA34 4 HB, or by email to mlaing@obantimes.co.uk.