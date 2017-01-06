Lifeboat called to aid cabin cruiser

OBAN lifeboat was called out last night (Thursday January 5) to aid a small cabin cruiser with a propeller problem.

At 5.15pm the volunteer crew of RNLI’s Mora Edith MacDonald were tasked to assist a five-metre cabin cruiser with a fouled propeller in the upper reaches of Loch Craignish.

Arriving on scene, the lifeboat quickly located the vessel. Due to its position between two submerged rocks, the decision was made to launch the lifeboat’s small inflatable craft, the XP boat.

With two crew members onboard, they were able to make contact with the vessel and eventually free its propeller.

With the vessel now free from any fouling, the lifeboat took it under tow to the nearby Ardfern Marina where it was safely alongside by 8.03pm, with the assistance of Tarbert and Ardpatrick Coastguard rescue teams.

With the vessel safe, the lifeboat was able to return back to Oban. The volunteer crew were back at the lifeboat’s berth by 9.47pm where the lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service again by 10.04pm.