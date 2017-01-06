Skye woman is awarded BEM Lochaber Rotary bags £6,000 for good causes » Drivers warned of delays on A83 Motorists are being warned of disruption on the A83 near West Tarbert.

The improvements to the road are scheduled to begin on Tuesday January 10 and will last for three days. Works will take place between 7am and 7pm each day.

To ensure the safety of the workforce and members of the travelling public a 10mph convoy system will be in place during the works. Outside of working hours, traffic management will be removed but a 30mph speed limit will be used as traffic will be running on a temporary surface.

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or Twitter @trafficscotland.

