Walker dies after fall in Lochaber » Lochaber Rotary bags £6,000 for good causes MORE than £6,000 was raised by Lochaber Rotary Club by bag packing at Morrisons supermarket in Fort William.

A team of more than 25 Rotarians supported by family members and helpers bag-packed morning, noon and night over three days leading up to Christmas.

A spokesperson said: ‘This is a tremendous figure due to the generous people of Lochaber. A special acknowledgement must go to Ron Gretton, who has been fantastic organising and managing the event.’

Club president Paula Ross expressed her thanks for the help she has received since taking up her position, passed on her new year wishes and encouraged members to ‘watch this space’ to see what events and organisations will receive support in 2017.

She added: ‘Through your contributions, the Rotary Club has helped so many good causes in Lochaber, many of which have been reported in the local press.

‘These include the hugely successful Christmas Festival, the inter-schools young chef programme, local children’s autism music therapy support, setting up a new Brownie group, funding the Plantation senior citizens’ Christmas lunch, supporting the Kinlochleven PoW event, underpinning the local disability access panel, and this year the money raised from our annual golf tournament passed the £50,000 mark.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







