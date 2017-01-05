Views of gay men sought for TV documentary

Award-winning documentary company Testimony Films is appealing for help in the making of its Channel 4 documentary to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sexual Offences Act 1967.

Through this film, producers want to tell the story of gay men throughout the UK during the 20th century.

Film-maker Emily Sivyer said: ‘Did you suffer prejudice or prosecution because of your sexuality before or after the 1967 law was passed? In Scotland, gay sex remained illegal until 1980 – did this affect you?

‘Were you one of the victims of the age-of-consent laws which meant that young gay men could be prosecuted for having sex below the age of 21, and later 18, whereas it was legal for everyone else? Did you live in fear of being caught?

‘How did more liberal attitudes and equal rights for gays over the past 50 years change and enrich your life?’

If you have a story to share Testimony Films would like to hear from you. Please contact Pete Vance or Emily Sivyer on 0117 925 8589 or email pete.vance@testimonyfilms.c om or emily.sivyer@testimonyfilms