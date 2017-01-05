Last few days to take part in council consultation

Argyll and Bute Council wants to know what matters most to residents about its work and services.

Councillor Dick Walsh, leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said: ‘The council delivers everything from schools to street lighting or business support, so most of us use council services in some way.

‘These are tough times for councils. Our Scottish Government funding continues to be cut, so we must continue to make changes to our work.

‘We have already identified nearly £4 million of savings for 2017/18, through budget decisions made last year and additional efficiency savings that will have no impact on communities for next year.

‘Everything we do matters. We would love to do everything our communities want us to, but continually reducing funding means that that just isn’t an option. We want to match, as far as possible, the work of the council to the priorities of our communities.

‘We’d like therefore to hear from as many people as possible about what matters most.’

The budget consultation runs until January 9, 2017 and is available online at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/planningourfuture, printed copies are available in libraries and customer service points, and any enquiries can be made at planningourfuture@argyll-bute.gov.uk.