A DOCUMENTARY charting the journey of a Spean Bridge woman’s life from a Dublin mother to adoption in Lochaber and her quest to find her half sister has aired on television
Read the full story in the January 5, 2017 edition of The Oban Times.
|
|
Incredible story of woman’s life journey aired on TV
A DOCUMENTARY charting the journey of a Spean Bridge woman’s life from a Dublin mother to adoption in Lochaber and her quest to find her half sister has aired on television
Read the full story in the January 5, 2017 edition of The Oban Times.
|
Copyright © 2017
Wyvex Media Limited / The Oban Times - All Rights Reserved
Tel. 01631 568000 Fax. 01631 568001 email: editor@obantimes.co.uk
Wyvex Media Limited
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Powered by WordPress & Atahualpa