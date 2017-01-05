Extension of Avian Influenza Prevention Zone

The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone announced on December 6, 2016, is to be extended until February 28, 2017, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

The prevention zone applies to all poultry and captive birds in Scotland and requires keepers to continue to keep their birds indoors, or take appropriate practical steps to keep them separate from wild birds.

There is also a GB-wide ban on poultry shows and gatherings. All bird keepers must also take extra steps to ensure good biosecurity on their premises and minimise the risk of infection and further spread of Avian Influenza.

Extra steps include:·

making sure birds’ feed and water can’t be accessed by wild birds

avoiding transfer of contamination between premises by cleansing and disinfecting equipment, vehicles and footwear

reducing the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry or captive birds are kept

implementing effective vermin control around buildings where poultry or captive birds are kept

providing wash facilities or dips containing approved disinfectant (at the right concentration) at key points such as farm entrances and entrances to bird houses

Chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas said: ‘Housing your birds is a precautionary step that can reduce the likelihood of infection, but it is absolutely vital that keepers take steps to improve their biosecurity to protect their birds from disease.

‘The cleansing and disinfection of footwear, clothing or equipment after contact with birds is one example.

‘Owners of backyard flocks and captive birds should also consider ways they can improve their biosecurity, as well as taking reasonable and practicable steps to separate their birds from wild birds.

‘Bird keepers and members of the public should remain vigilant for signs of disease in domestic or wild birds. Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately.

‘Expert advice remains that consumers should not be concerned about eating eggs or poultry and the threat to public health from the virus is very low.’