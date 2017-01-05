Non-native trees pose threat to woodland

Scotland’s native woods will miss biodiversity targets for 2020 unless urgent action is taken to address non-native tree species in the country’s native forests.

That is the lesson of new analysis claiming a multi-million-pound study into Scotland’s native woods downplayed the threat of non-native trees, focusing chiefly on deer damage.

The Native Woodland Survey of Scotland, undertaken by Forestry Commission Scotland and heavily analysed by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), was hailed Scotland’s most authoritative stock-take of native forests.

It concluded 54 per cent were in unsatisfactory condition, the principal cause being ‘excessive browsing and grazing’, mainly by deer, which impacted 33 per cent of the total.

The announcement led to environmental groups angrily rounding on sporting estates for keeping deer numbers high for deerstalking, damaging the environment as a result.

Environment Minister Roseanna Cunningham will now decide in 2017 whether tougher laws are required to force deer managers to meet strict cull plans, with 2020 biodiversity targets pivotal.

However, new analysis, published in the Scottish Forestry journal, claims thousands of hectares of ancient woodlands, classed unsatisfactory due to exotic tree planting, were omitted from the survey, despite being assessed.

Had 39 000 hectares of Planted Ancient Woodland Sites (PAWS) been included in the final draft, the percentage of woods impacted by non-native trees would have outnumbered those damaged by deer and livestock.

That has led to the Scottish Gamekeepers Association to call for an end to ‘tunnel vision’, claiming all factors affecting woodland condition should be considered – not just deer.