Wind energy records set at end of December

FIGURES from National Grid show that wind power performed strongly during Christmas week. Fresh half-hourly, daily and weekly records were set on December 23, 24 and 25.

Wind power supplied a new high of 41 per cent of the UK’s electricity needs in a half-hour period on Christmas Day, smashing the previous record of 34 per cent. During this period, 47 per cent of the UK’s electricity came from renewable sources.

A new daily record of 32 per cent of UK electricity was generated by wind on Christmas Day, beating the previous high of 24 per cent. Overall, renewables met 42 per cent of demand on December 25, 2016.

Twenty per cent of UK electricity was generated by wind in the week ending on December 25, exceeding the previous 19 per cent record. Renewables provided 28 per cent of total generation in the new record week.

RenewableUK’s deputy chief executive Maf Smith said: ‘The growth of wind energy across the UK over the past 25 years is a great success story which we can all be proud of, and it’s especially heartening to see that it was wind that helped to keep the Christmas lights on throughout the festive season.

‘Renewables are now a mainstream provider of electricity, delivering low cost, reliable power to consumers not just at Christmas but the whole year round.’