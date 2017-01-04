 
Lorry catches fire on A82

on January 4th, 2017

 

f02-a82-incident-1no

THE A82 was closed this morning after a the wheel of a HGV lorry caught fire near Crianlarich.

The incident, which took place three miles south of the village, closed the road for an hour. It reopened at 10.10am.

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: ‘We were made aware of an HGV with a wheel on fire on the A82 three miles south of Crianlarich, with emergency services in attendance.  The road was closed for just under an hour while emergency services dealt with the incident.  The road reopened at around 10.10am after the HGV was moved to a layby to await recovery.’

