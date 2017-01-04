Resist the temptation of Fly-tipping Friday, says expert

Families have been warned to resist the temptation to dump their unwanted rubbish as the country heads for the busiest fly-tipping weekend of the year.

This Friday could see record numbers of fly tippers across the country, according to a leading expert in waste disposal.

As the nation returns to work and school following the festive break many households are still dealing with discarded packaging and sackfuls of wrapping paper.

Yet with council bin collections services disrupted by the holidays, many families will feel tempted to take matters into their own hands to get rid of their unwanted junk.

Rather than dump waste during daylight hours, a number of people prefer to do so under cover of the darkness and expert Harsha Rathnayake believes this Friday evening could see the problem peak.

Mr Rathnayake, CEO of London Junk, a waste clearance business that operates out of the city, says Friday and the following weekend will be the biggest fly-tipping period of the entire year as frustrated households grow sick of overstuffed bins.

He believes local authorities should be doing more to offer additional services at this time of year to ease the problem.

He said: ‘The issue of excessive waste is one that is unfortunately growing each January, particularly as cash-strapped local authorities are forced to provide minimal services over the holidays.

‘This leads to a huge problem for home owners as they watch mountains of cardboard packaging, wrapping paper, bubble wrap, plastics, glass and tons of food waste pile up and spill out of bins up and down the country.

‘This creates a ticking time bomb of fly-tipping temptation as many are unable to resist the urge to throw their rubbish in the car boot and dump it somewhere else.

‘As the New Year break ends and families get back to work and school, the temptation to dump rubbish can be very powerful. Yet doing so causes untold harm to the environment and can be very dangerous.

‘Fly-tipping causes all kinds of health and hygiene hazards, not to mention the threat it can pose to our natural environment and wildlife.’