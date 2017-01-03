Magic meeting for Oban weight loss group manager

AN OBAN Slimming Club manager has got ‘the magic touch’ when it comes to weight loss, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Amanda Thomson, who manages weight loss groups in Oban, was delighted to get a chance to meet the Catchphrase presenter at the annual Slimming World Awards.

Amanda said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months.

‘Every week I feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements,’ she said. ‘I felt very honoured to represent all of the Slimming World groups in Oban when I met Stephen.

‘He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people in Oban to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.’

Stephen, who also presents Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said: ‘I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.

‘The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves, inside and out, were so inspirational.

‘So, people like Amanda who run and manage the groups are clearly very important.’