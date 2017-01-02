Angus MacPhail: my midwinter reflections » New play opens tour in Oban A NEW play is to begin touring Scotland after its premiere in Oban.

Scottish actor and director David Hayman is back on the stage, reprising a successful character to look at where stands Scotland now.

Bob Cunningham, trade union official and protagonist of The Pitiless Storm, a one-man show written by Chris Dolan which toured extensively in the run up to 2014’s referendum, returns and he’s not happy.

It’s now two years after the independence referendum and Bob has stuff on his mind: whether or not to take early retirement and why Ethel, his ex, who hasn’t been around for 20 years has suddenly resurfaced. Then there’s politics, of course, and what to do about the No vote, Corbyn, Brexit.

The Cause of Thunder, again written by Chris Dolan, is to tour Scotland in February and March. It is directed by David Hayman Junior (David’s son) and produced by FairPley.

David Hayman said: ‘Bob is a storyteller. In The Cause of Thunder he’s telling his own story and asking where he and each of us stands. Is his life’s work done? Is he finished? Can he come to terms with his, and his country’s, past and future?’

The Cause of Thunder will open in Oban on February 1 and travel across Scotland, including Stornoway (February 25) and Campbeltown (February 9).

Tickets are available from http://www.fairpley.com/index.php/the-cause-of-thunder. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







