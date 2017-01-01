Crowds flock to Fort museum » Sports hub has first meeting in Oban OBAN Community Sports Hub has gathered for its first official meeting and highlighted the need for more quality coaches and referees in the town.

The community sports hub, funded by the national agency Sportscotland and Argyll and Bute Council, is described as ‘a collective of sports clubs and organisations working together in a local community’.

There are 150 sports hubs across Scotland, with four in Argyll in Cowal, Rothesay, Helensburgh and Lomond, and the latest in Oban, with plans for more in Tiree, Mull and Islay.

Argyll and Bute Council explained on its website argyllsportshubs.com: ‘Each com­munity sports hub develops its own vision and values to ensure all involved are clear on the work they will do together, which is detailed in a simple, clear plan to improve the sport on offer.’

Oban community sports hub’s ‘conversation’ began in the Corran Halls in November, with representatives from the town’s sailing, volleyball, cricket, shinty,

hockey and bowling clubs, as well as from rugby minis and Oban High School athletics, gathering to discuss their priorities for improving sport in the area.

Ideas coalesced around a need to train more coaches and

referees and organising taster sessions for people to try a new sport. ‘There is a sport for everyone – they may not know it yet,’ said the council’s community sports hubs officer Jillian Gibson, who hoped more clubs would get involved with each of Argyll’s hubs. The next meeting was arranged for Wednesday January 18 at 7pm in the Corran Halls. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







