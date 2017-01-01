Angus MacPhail: my midwinter reflections

As we recover from one of the year’s biggest celebrations and ready ourselves for the imminent arrival of the next, the merits of Christmas and New Year as catalysts for reflection and re-evaluating, and as reminders to give gratitude for good fortune and acceptance of bad, are strong in the minds of most. For many thousands of years and going back far further then the present day labels we place on them, at these festivals of winter solstice and celebrations of the new year, we have no doubt been having very similar thoughts and conversations.

So as an Oban Times columnist of 2053 BC might well have done during the days of their midwinter celebrations, I have picked from each month, some random sentences and verses from my contributions of 2016 by way of reflecting on the year’s offerings.

January

‘Celtic Connections has changed this seasonal pattern of January blues for anyone with an interest in music!’

February

‘Runrig is the most significant cultural entity to emerge from Gaelic Scotland in living memory.’

March

‘There is no man in western Scotland who is the subject of so many stories as is Fergie MacDonald.’

April

‘From all at Skipinnish we wish them a very fond farewell and we are excited for both their and our new beginnings.’

‘While we live and work on it we will experience the bounties, the hardships and tragedies borne by the powerful and eternal cycle of the sea.’

May

‘Gordon has shown that one man can indeed change an Island.’

June

The Harvest

Will the harvest of the homeland come again

And the children of the grain return as men

Will our chorus still be strong, when we all are dead and gone

And our voices proudly echo in the glen.

July

‘The poets and musicians of the First World War are long passed away but in their music and words, they live on.’

‘No sooner could I utter my polite and sheepish “Ahoy there” than the grumpy looking skipper loudly and forcefully said in a strong Danish accent, “Why the Hell you stop? I just got beer from the fridge so I seet and leesten to bagpipe!” ’

August

So world wide let’s show our pride, raise glasses in the air

And drink a toast to Davy and the noble Iolaire.

But if eternal journeys mean we never meet again

Be glad for golden time there’s been, we had our heaven then.

And when you want to feel my soul, my voice will still be strong

Just listen to the ocean roll and hear me in my song.

September

‘… it is obvious that the immense talent and character of the Vatersay Boys is no accident. This house is renowned for its welcome and hospitality, and the company, music and stories were the perfect finish to our stay.’

October

‘Our friends, Angus Grant Senior and his wife Moira can be proud that their son was the leading light to a generation of musicians and helped lay the foundations of an entire genre of traditional music. His tunes, his influence and his spirit are still very much alive.’

November

‘To the contributors, the collectors, and the protectors of this material we should be very grateful. They have given us an infinite well of cultural riches.’

December

‘All those involved deserve special thanks and I wish heartfelt congratulations to all nominees and winners at the Trad Music Oscars!’

I will sign off for 2016 with the first verse and chorus of our new song to be released for download on Friday January 13.

This was printed in October as part of my piece about Angus Grant Junior and is a fairly accurate portrayal of my thoughts on the highs and lows of 2016. The song will be making its live debut at the Nevis Centre next week – those who are going can learn the chorus, and you might make it on to the music video.

Thanks for reading, and Bliadhna Mhath Ùr dhuibh uile.

Alive

We may not see tomorrow but today the earth is ours

Unknown the new horizons in the hands of higher powers

But now we bear the blessings when the golden stars align

Feel the grace and hold the wonder, you’re alive!

Chorus

You’re alive, you’re alive and the stars are on your side

Feel the wonder of the world, you are alive!