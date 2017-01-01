Crowds flock to Fort museum

VISITORS numbers to the West Highland Museum in Fort William have reached a 35-year high.

Some 48,333 people stepped into the Cameron Square museum, five times more visitors than five years ago.

A spokesperson for the museum said: ‘When the West Highland Museum last saw 48,000 visitors, petrol was still delivered in gallons and the Sinclair ZX81 had just been launched.’

But the Highland attraction, which is has free entry, remains ‘vulnerable’.

Though shop sales and donations are up, grant contributions are being drastically reduced, contributing only 13 per cent to the museum’s income. The museum continues to need support.

‘We are the most popular indoor attraction about Fort William but realise it’s difficult to compete against Ben Nevis and Steall waterfall who occupy first and second slots. But we think we can claim to be the second jewel in Lochaber’s crown,’ said the spokesperson.

This year the museum added extras to the Commando exhibition, a parachute bicycle is now suspended from the ceiling and a rare commando knife.

It has also had more visits from Outlander fans, the blockbuster series based on books by Diana Gabaldon, who’s first book records much ‘dastardly’ action taking place in the Governor’s room of the Fort of Fort William.

Though the books are fictional, the room is a major attraction for Outlander enthusiasts who are visiting Scotland, and Fort William, in increasing numbers.

Visitor Thomas Ogilvie was presented with a museum guide book by manager Colleen Barker last week to mark his visit, which brought the total number of visitors in 2016 to a 35-year high.

Lots of visitors took to TripAdvisor to commend the Fort William attraction. One said: ‘My husband and I visited the museum on the second day of our honeymoon in the Highlands.

‘As it is free, we weren’t expecting very much. We popped in for a few minutes and ended up staying 2.5 hours.

‘The Commando exhibition was a highlight, and the clothing and Jacobite exhibitions were also excellent. The place is full of hidden gems and blink and you’ll miss its treasures.

‘I have been to expensive museums that are nowhere near as informative or passionate about history. I can’t recommend the place enough.’

The spokesperson continued: ‘Why not reconnect with your local museum, perhaps to feel the experience of another local visitor?

‘We’ll be open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday right through 2017 – no winter closing this year. And free entry.’