Fort charity sparkles with huge cheque » Register your child for school Children in Argyll and Bute who become five years old between March 1, 2017, and February 28, 2018, should be registered for school the week commencing Monday January 16, 2017.

Parents and carers should take their children to the appropriate primary school during that week between 10am and 3pm.

If your child is not currently registered to attend pre-school education within Argyll and Bute, you will need their birth certificate to enrol them for education.

A leaflet providing information for parents on enrolling their children in school and giving details of placing request procedures, including under-age placing requests, can be obtained from any school or by telephoning 01369 704000.

Gaelic-medium education is available in the following schools: Bowmore Primary School, Islay; Tiree Primary School; Salen Primary School, Mull; Rockfield Primary School, Oban; Strath of Appin Primary School, by Oban; and Sandbank Primary School, Dunoon.

Further information on Gaelic-medium education can be obtained from Catriona Garvin, education support officer (Gaelic), by emailing catriona.garvin2@argyll-bute.gov.uk . Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







