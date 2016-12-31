Register your child for school » Is the Old Inn haunted by a hanged man? Strange goings-on at a pub central to the trial convicting James Stewart of the Appin Murder in 1752 suggest it may now be haunted by his ghost, says the current landlord.

The Old Inn in Appin dates back to the 1690s but since current licensee Jim Milligan re-opened the pub in September last year, he and staff have witnessed wine glasses rattling and ‘flying’ soup pots falling from the ceiling. They have also heard spooky sounds, including footsteps in the unoccupied upstairs part of the building.

Just two weeks ago, a barmaid who was closing up on her own saw the fire suddenly go out, glasses started rattling and a flag above the bar began billowing in and out. Two minutes later, a chair fell over in the middle of the empty bar area.

Mr Milligan’s motion-detecting security camera is activated regularly between 11pm on Sunday and 2am on Monday but nothing can be seen on film. He has now invested in a more modern high definition camera in a bid to find out what is going on.

Some believe the inn may be haunted by the ghost of James Stewart, who was convicted after key evidence from revellers at the inn who stated that his ‘accomplice’, Allan Breck Stewart, had called for someone to fetch him ‘the red fox’s skin’. The jury concluded this to be a reference to the murder victim Colin Roy Campbell of Glenure, who was sometimes referred to as ‘Red Colin’.

‘I have never believed in ghosts, but there is something really bizarre happening,’ said Mr Milligan. ‘In the area between the main bar and the whisky bar there are always things going on. Even some of the pub regulars have told me they’ve felt a breath on their neck when no-one is near them.

‘The week of the Appin Show in August this year, I watched some soup pots fall from the ceiling onto the floor. I asked the staff why they weren’t stored on the bottom shelf as normal and they told me they had been. The pots are too big to fit on the top shelf so there’s no way they could have been placed there.

‘I remember too, not long after opening, three of us were sorting cutlery with our backs to each other and we all heard some heavy breathing. We all presumed it was one of the three of us, but we were really spooked when we realised it was none of us.’

Three paranormal investigators have asked Mr Milligan for permission to examine the inn but he has so far declined.

Barman Allan Colthart said: ‘There have been several instances where I was spooked by something I heard or vaguely saw when working at the Old Inn.

‘The creepiest time was definitely when I was in the kitchen towards the end of the night last winter. I was the only person in the inn, as we had just closed, and directly above me I felt and heard what sounded like three heavy footsteps in the upstairs flat. I had to leave instantly.’

James Stewart, or James of the Glen as he is known, is widely believed to have been wrongly convicted of the murder of Colin Roy Campbell of Glenure, the government-appointed factor to the forfeited estates of the Stewart clan in north Argyll.

Although Allan Breck Stewart was accused of the murder, he had since fled. James Stewart was found guilty of being an accessory and hanged. Share this: LinkedIn

