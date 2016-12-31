Opinion: Martin Laing says free music tuition must be kept » Fort charity sparkles with huge cheque A FORT William charity set up in memory of a ‘beautiful, brave and sparkly star’ has donated a staggering £25,000 to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

STAR for Harris was set up by Tanya and Allan Ross after their son Harris lost his battle with a brain tumour in 2010 when he was just 16 months old.

LoveOliver, a charity set up by Jennifer and Andy Gill, who also lost their son Oliver to cancer, donated £25,000 to the hospital where both children spent most of their lives.

The two families went to visit the ward in Edinburgh where they met Susan Veitch from the Sick Kids Foundation to present them with a £50,000 cheque.

Speaking to The Oban Times, mum Tanya said: ‘The money raised was thanks to the many people who took part in our ‘Reach for the Ward Two Stars’ campaign by taking on challenges including marathons or arranging golf events and sales.

‘The hospital holds so many precious memories for us all. The new Sick Kids is due to open in spring 2018 so we wanted to make sure we popped by where our boys had been treated. It always feels like it all happened yesterday when we are back at the Sick Kids as memories are so vivid.’

The families also had the chance to visit the new state-of-the-art hospital and see the progress being made there.

Tanya said: ‘Jennifer and Andy have become such good friends of ours after our paths crossed briefly on ward two and we share such a special bond.

‘We are all there to support each other and to share ideas for building on our boys’ living legacies.

‘It was incredible to have the two charities join forces and we plan to do so again.’

STAR for Harris has also continued to fund its ongoing initiatives this year providing music therapy at the Edinburgh and Glasgow sick children’s hospitals, preparing numerous gift sets for children going into isolation, a Christmas celebration, a magician for ward two at Edinburgh and resources for both wards.

‘We loved joining forces with a range of smaller children’s cancer charities this year to turn Scotland gold during September to raise awareness of childhood cancer awareness month. For this, the highlights were helping get the childhood cancer logo added to the grass pyramids between Glasgow and Edinburgh and seeing a gold bus with entertainment travelling around Edinburgh full of children who are currently receiving treatment,’ said Tanya.

She added: ‘Allan and I can’t thank all of the people who contribute to STAR for Harris enough as without their kindness we couldn’t achieve as much as we do.

The charity all started from wanting to provide what would have benefited our beautiful, brave and sparkly star Harris when he was being treated and we really feel we are making a difference to children being treated for cancer right now and what an honour it is to get to do that.'

