Opinion: Martin Laing says free music tuition must be kept

ARGYLL, the Highlands and Islands are synonymous with music, especially of the traditional variety.

You only have to experience the Royal National Mod or any of the smaller similar events to be made all too aware of the huge importance of music to our culture and way of life.

All across the area, there are people performing live music every day of the week as well as at big-ticket events such as the Argyllshire Gathering and Highland games meetings.

To ensure our musical traditions continue into the future requires the teaching of our young people across the area to play and read music.

So it comes as no surprise there is widespread dismay – indeed, anger – at the idea Argyll and Bute Council might be about to end free music tuition in schools.

Yes, the local authority has tough budget decisions to make but ending free tuition of our budding instrumentalists is going too far.

It is fair enough to ask parents to fund private tuition outwith school hours but music has always been a crucial element of the curriculum and it is only right it should continue to be so.

It is not merely desirable that we teach music to our children in our schools – it is essential we do.

Inspired by Ann’s campaign

IT WAS interesting to note Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell singled out Ann Colthart as one of his most inspiring people of 2016 in his festive message to readers in last week’s Oban Times.

Ann is, as many of you will know, the Connel pensioner who has campaigned long and hard against the injustice inflicted on her by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning department and committee.

Ann is the victim of a major blunder by planning officials who broke their own rules in allowing the construction of new homes too close to her house. This egregious situation was only made worse by the refusal of the planning committee to do the right thing and order remedial action to be taken.

A bonny fechter, Ann has pledged to continue her struggle into the new year. We should all stay fully behind her as she tries to reverse this decision that has badly impacted on her life.

It is more important than ever that this is not swept under the carpet and that Ann’s cause wins in the end.

Long may Ann keep being an inspiring figure and good luck to her with her campaign.

Happy new year

THE past year has been, without doubt, a strange one with shocks such as the EU referendum result and election of Donald Trump to the White House and tragedies including the savage conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

But there has been much to cheer as well, not least domestically. This year just ending has been a bumper one for the local economy, with a tourism boom and the heartening news this month that the aluminium smelter in Lochaber has not only been saved but is to expand and create many more jobs.

Let’s hope we all have reason to say 2017 is a happy new year. Best wishes to you all.

