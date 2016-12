Bin collection days remain the same

Bin collection days will remain the same over the new year period.

The civic amenity site at Moleigh, Oban, will be closed on January 1 and 2 but will be open from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday January 3.

The Glengorm civic amenity site on Mull, the Gott Bay site on Tiree and the Cliad facility on Coll will also be closed on January 1 and 2.