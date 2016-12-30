 
Santas are on the run

on December 30th, 2016
Santas, a snowman, and elf and a Christmas pudding gather in Station Square.

SANTA, a snowman, an elf and a Christmas pudding were among the competitors of a festive-themed three-mile race, which took place on Sunday. The Santa 5k run was organised as part of the Fit With You boot camp run by Jemma Campbell.
The event helped raise £110 on the day for the Oban-based charity, Hope Kitchen.
Before they started, runners warmed up with a ‘Merry Sweatness’ session.
They then left from Oban’s Station Square at 9am, ran through the streets, and made their
way to Ganavan Sands before turning round and finishing back at the station.

