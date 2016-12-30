Tommy is the perfect Christmas present » Santas are on the run SANTA, a snowman, an elf and a Christmas pudding were among the competitors of a festive-themed three-mile race, which took place on Sunday. The Santa 5k run was organised as part of the Fit With You boot camp run by Jemma Campbell.

The event helped raise £110 on the day for the Oban-based charity, Hope Kitchen.

Before they started, runners warmed up with a ‘Merry Sweatness’ session.

They then left from Oban’s Station Square at 9am, ran through the streets, and made their

way to Ganavan Sands before turning round and finishing back at the station.

