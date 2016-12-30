Tommy is the perfect Christmas present

A BABY boy due on January 1 arrived one week early on Christmas Day, much to the surprise of his delighted parents Charlotte McManus and David Campbell of Taynuilt.

David, 30, who works at Cruachan power station, and mum Charlotte, 29, drove back home from Glasgow late on Christmas Eve, thinking ‘nothing was going to happen’, Charlotte said, ‘then boom!’

Charlotte went into labour at 3am on Christmas Day , and, David recalled, it was ‘blue lights all the way’ in an ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, on a ‘horrendous, bumpy journey’ during Storm Barbara.

‘Every time we stopped, we kept asking, “Are we there yet?’’ ‘ Charlotte remembered.

Happily Tommy Noel Campbell was delivered safe and healthy at 11.33am, weighing 7lbs 4oz, and the three were able to return home to Taynuilt by 9pm on Christmas Day to two plates of Christmas dinner to pop in the microwave.

Tommy’s brother Evan was ‘oblivious’ to Santa’s delay until Boxing Day, and their grandparents Owen and Joanna, and Ruby and Alasdair, and uncle Ryan have all made visits to meet their family’s new addition.

The boys’ overjoyed parents would like to thank the maternity staff at the Royal Alexandra Hospital and the midwife department in Oban.