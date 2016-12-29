STORMS named Barbara and Conor wreaked havoc in Oban and the surrounding areas over the festive period.
Read the full story in the December 29, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.
|
|
Festive chaos as storms blast Argyll and the Isles
STORMS named Barbara and Conor wreaked havoc in Oban and the surrounding areas over the festive period.
Read the full story in the December 29, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.
|
Copyright © 2016
Wyvex Media Limited / The Oban Times - All Rights Reserved
Tel. 01631 568000 Fax. 01631 568001 email: editor@obantimes.co.uk
Wyvex Media Limited
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB
By using this website you agree to our terms
and conditions
Powered by WordPress & Atahualpa