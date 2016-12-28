TV show charts emotional quest

A DOCUMENTARY charting the journey of a Spean Bridge woman’s life from a Dublin mother to adoption in Lochaber and her quest to find her half-sister will air on Saturday.

Popular presenter Cathy Macdonald accompanies Gladys Johnston on an incredible story that has been kept hidden away for more than 30 years.

Gladys, who was born in a Dublin suburb in the Protestant orphanage Bethany Home in 1936 to a young unmarried Irish woman, was adopted by Mary and Duncan Cameron of Acharacle in 1939.

At the age of 12, Gladys discovered she was adopted, and while the news initially upset her, she decided it would be best to forget about it and move on.

But following the death of her adoptive parents, she decided she had to find out more and took on the daunting task of searching for her birth mother.

Gladys managed to track down her birth certificate which revealed she was born Gladys Mabel to Dorothy Patton or Murphy, born in 1909, in Newry, Northern Ireland.

Dorothy had another child, born in 1943, named Gladys Iris, whom she soon discovers moved to England with her parents at the age of six.

On the April 1, 1986, Gladys met her sister, Gladys – ‘Glad’ as she is known – for the first time.

Speaking of her first call with Gladys, Glad said: ‘Mum called me Gladys because she was reading a book at the time and the heroine’s name was Gladys.’

Gladys said: ‘Well, she must have been reading that book for a heck of a long time.’

Having found her sister, Gladys gave up on her search into her birth mother but decided to look into it again 30 years later.

This documentary explores Gladys’s relations further down the line as she traces her great-grandmother, grandmother and grandfather, and attempts to learn who her biological father was.

Gladys will air on Saturday December 31 at 9pm and on January 6 at 10pm and will be available on BBC iPlayer.