Highlands top list of most popular destinations

FORT WILLIAM and Glencoe have come out on top for self-catering holidays and mini-breaks in Scotland.

The Highlands dominated the list of best Scottish getaways, which was put out by lettings company Cottages and Castles.

Skye, Arran, Inverness and the Cairngorms National Park were also favourites at the top of the list.

Cottages and Castles said that ‘staycations’ are as popular as ever and attract a wide range of holidaymakers, from families to young couples and large groups of friends.

Sue Bourne, manager of Cottages and Castles, said: ‘One of the growing trends we have experienced throughout the year is the increase in popularity of large properties for group bookings.

‘Destinations including the Highlands and the West Coast have enjoyed a surge in popularity this year where a large group of family or friends can enjoy their own private house located in some of the most spectacular scenic locations around.

‘The draw of Scotland, steeped in history, is evident with its numerous castles, beautiful scenery and fantastic outdoor activities for all ages to enjoy.’

The Old Croft, Roy Bridge, and Hamara Lodge, Glendale on Skye, are just some of the properties being rented in the most popular areas in Scotland.