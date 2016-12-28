Enjoy a Hebridean new year

Ceòlas is gearing up to host its Hogmanay Fèis and if you fancy a Hebridean new year, then this one’s for you.

The South Uist Gaelic organisation is putting on Fèis Chullaig from December 28 to January 1 with a whole host of community events.

Starting today (Wednesday), there will be classes in Grogarry Lodge from 10am onwards in Gaelic, fiddle, pipes and singing and tonight a fun quiz will be held.

Tomorrow (Thursday December 29) will see new activities for all the family in St Peter’s Hall noon to 2pm and a ceilidh in Stoneybridge from 7.30pm.

On Friday, Trail West will be in Iochdar Hall and the Hogmanay celebrations kick off on Saturday with a piping night in Grogarry Lodge at 8pm.

There will be a fireside ceilidh in Grogarry Lodge on January 1 to bring in the new year.

Each evening from 5pm-7pm you can join in a music session in the selected pub and have the Fèis Chullaig food special.

To book and for more information head to www.ceolas.co.uk.