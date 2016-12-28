 
  »

Enjoy a Hebridean new year

on December 28th, 2016

oban times logo

Ceòlas is gearing up to host its Hogmanay Fèis and if you fancy a Hebridean new year, then this one’s for you.

The South Uist Gaelic organisation is putting on Fèis Chullaig from December 28 to January 1 with a whole host of community events.

Starting today (Wednesday), there will be classes in Grogarry Lodge from 10am onwards in Gaelic, fiddle, pipes and singing and tonight a fun quiz will be held.

Tomorrow (Thursday December 29) will see new activities for all the family in St Peter’s Hall noon to 2pm and a ceilidh in Stoneybridge from 7.30pm.

On Friday, Trail West will be in Iochdar Hall and the Hogmanay celebrations kick off on Saturday with a piping night in Grogarry Lodge at 8pm.
There will be a fireside ceilidh in Grogarry Lodge on January 1 to bring in the new year.

Each evening from 5pm-7pm you can join in a music session in the selected pub and have the Fèis Chullaig food special.

To book and for more information head to www.ceolas.co.uk.

Fort William    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts