Police campaign nets drink drivers

POLICE in the Highlands and Islands have revealed figures which show that 23 drink driving offences have been recorded this month.

The offences were recorded between December 2 and December 19.

The information comes as police urge people to remember the dangers and consequences of drink and drug driving during the national festive drink/drug drive campaign.

Inspector Gus Stewart said: ‘During this period I would urge people to plan their travel ahead of their festivities beginning so that the need or temptation to drive while under the influence is removed. As part of that, I would also ask that they consider any journeys they plan to make the following day, taking into consideration the period of time alcohol remains in a person’s body the “morning after.

‘If you are caught over the limit you will be arrested, you risk losing your driving licence, having your vehicle seized and facing the consequence that may have on your family.

‘Don’t let alcohol or drugs ruin your own or anybody else’s festive season.

‘We will be carrying out static checks throughout the Highlands and Islands as well as high profile mobile patrols throughout the duration of the campaign. A lot of information is provided by the public which assists in deciding where we carry out such checks and I would encourage anyone who has such information to report it.’