Motorists warned of A82 disruption

STEEP felling work at Primrose Bay (Alt Sigh) on the A82 will resume on Thursday January 5 after a two-week shut down for Christmas and New Year.

However, when work resumes in the New Year it is set be carried out every second Saturday.

Alex Macleod, who is managing the A82 project for Forest Enterprise Scotland (FES), said: ‘Our tree-felling operations on the A82 at Primrose Bay have been underway now for around six weeks now with both the tree felling and associated traffic management operations progressing well.

‘Although ops are going as planned, we recently had a large Douglas fir tree slide some 200m down the hill towards the A82 after felling.

‘While we expect incidents like these to occur, there was no danger to the public as the traffic had been stopped under a short “red to red” closure but it has highlighted how essential the traffic management is.

‘We have yet to haul any timber out of the forest via Alt Sigh but we expect to do so fairly soon.’

FES has said timber haulage will take place during the working week but as this will restrict the time they have for felling, work will be carried out on Saturdays to ensure the operation stays on track.

Alex added: ‘To ensure public safety, “red to red” traffic management will also be in place at Primrose Bay on those Saturdays we work.

‘We will continue to keep delays short – up to 10 minutes – and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience that this might cause.’