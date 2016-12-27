TV series heralds new distillery

A NEW BBC Alba series will look into the opening and maiden year of the acclaimed Harris distillery which saw 60,000 visitors through the doors in its first year.

Across three programmes, the mini-series meets the people who made the dream of building a distillery on the island a reality through seven years in the planning and two years in construction to the success it has become today.

The story begins as the ‘Tarbert Ten’ – the staff of the distillery – present their plans and explain the ethos of the new company

Their objective is to have Harris Gin on the shelves, ready for purchase when the distillery opens its doors to the public in September 2015.

The series follows key members of the Tarbet Ten on their first year of production in and around the distillery.

The distillery building quickly becomes a focus for the community in Tarbert, with events such as the annual Santa’s Parade.

A Little Drop of Harris will be broadcast on Saturday December 31, Sunday January 1 and Monday January 2 at 8.30pm.