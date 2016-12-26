Toy sale boosts Rockfield Hospice friends Light up a Life » Pupils on song with festive cheer PUPILS sang and eyes sparkled in Caol last week as schools performed carol services at care homes.

Youngsters from Banavie Primary School entertained residents at Moss Park nursing home on December 14.

Manager Libby McKee said the home tries to organise something every day to keep the residents entertained and that they particularly love when the children come round.

She added: ‘The singers were so enthusiastic and the residents just love the visits. Seeing and hearing the children singing makes Christmas for them – their eyes light up and their toes tap and it’s just lovely.

‘We had our Christmas party on December 7 and Presto Panto came and performed as well so it’s been great.’

