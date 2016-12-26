Pupils on song with festive cheer » Toy sale boosts Rockfield A SALE of toys donated by MacQueen Bros Charitable Trust has raised £1,720 towards developing Oban’s Rockfield Centre.

On May 13 last year Oban Communities Trust officially took ownership of the former Rockfield School building in the centre of Oban, with the ambition to transform it into a creative cultural hub for the town. The cause has benefited from many fundraising activities, including the sale of toys in abandoned containers at MacQueen Bros storage in Oban.

Graham MacQueen, a trustee of both organisations, thanked the community for their support. ‘Every pound coming from the community is vitally important,’ he said. ‘If we get a pound from the community, it helps us with the funders. The Rockfield Centre will be an example nationally of community spirit and cohesion of which we are proud to be part.’

Gordon McNab, chairman of Oban Communities Trust, added: ‘We are very grateful to the MacQueen brothers Charitable Trust for this contribution and continued support for the project. This project is for the community, and driven by the community.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







