Hospice friends Light up a Life

on December 26th, 2016

17_t52lightupalife01_members-from-oban-hospice-friends-of-oban-hospice-and-oban-electrical-services-unite-under-the-lights-at-the-corran-halls-oban

THE ANNUAL Light up a Life service took place at the Corran Halls last week, where a tree was illuminated in remembrance of loved ones who have died.
The service, which is organised by Friends of Oban Hospice, involved readings and prayers, as well as performances from the Taynuilt Gaelic Choir and piper Ryan MacInnes.
The event first started 10 years ago and people who attend the service receive a candle that they can light to remember a loved one. A tree that has been covered with lights, thanks to Oban Electrical Services, is then illuminated.
‘Each light represents someone that has passed on,’ said Margaret MacLean, chair­woman of Friends of Oban Hospice.
‘I think it is very important. It gives people a chance to reflect.
‘It is quite a short service, but it is an emo­tional one.’

