Book fest is a hit with fans A HIGHLAND book festival has closed on a happy note after receiving plaudits from top sponsors and authors.

The Skye Book Festival has been running each autumn for five years. Based in Portree, the event has been hailed as one of the best by leading writers. Organisers say the praise is a testament to the level of support given to the festival, both financially and creatively.

Author of ‘the Lewis trilogy’, Peter May, headlined the 2016 event. He said: ‘The Skye Book Festival offered a wonderful welcome and a terrific event packed with enthusiastic book lovers. Everyone was very welcoming, and the event was excellent.’

Joanne Harris came to the Skye Book Festival to launch her new psychological thriller, Different Class. Res­ponding to her experience, the Cambridge-educated author commented that she enjoyed ‘a delightful, well-run festival, in stunning surroundings’.

Adding: ‘I had a marvellous time and would recommend it to anyone.’

Managing director of host organisation the Aros Centre, Donald MacDonald said the growing range of sponsors is proof that well-organised and supported events can bring valuable endorsements.

‘Creative Scotland has been very supportive from the beginning and we have worked hard to add local backers to our efforts,’ he said.

Mr MacDonald added that it was ‘tremendously encouraging to find big players in Skye’s tourism economy, such as Dunvegan Castle, also supporting us financially.

‘All the support has enabled us to attract top authors who want to come to the Skye Book Festival to launch and promote their books.’

The 2017 Skye Book Festival will be held from August 31 to September 2, 2017.

