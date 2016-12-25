Angus MacPhail: one family’s nightmare goes on

Christmas is my favourite time of the year. I absolutely love the feelings that the combined traditions and jewels of yuletide bring. As excitement, goodwill, festive cheer, relaxation, roaring fires, Christmas carols, crackers, mistletoe, mulled wine, rich food, full bellies and family time fill our thoughts, a piper and ex-soldier from Connel is unjustly being left to rot in an Indian jail. From Campbeltown originally, Billy Irving is familiar in musical circles on the West Coast. He has worked as a steward at Tiree Music Festival and the Skipinnish Ceilidh House, and is well known in Oban.

The nightmare that began more than three years ago shows little sign of coming to a conclusion, and for Billy and those close to him, Christmas can be nothing more than a stark reminder of the nightmare their lives have been since October 2013. This was when he was arrested after the anti-piracy ship MV Seaman Guard Ohio, on which he was serving, was detained by Indian authorities because of issues relating to the carrying of firearms and refuelling with subsidised diesel.

I remember vividly the night that Yvonne MacHugh, Billy’s fiancée, told me he had been taken into custody. We were at the Vatersay Boys concert finishing off the Mod in Paisley. Then, as with all stages of this ordeal, I thought and hoped this would be a temporary situation and once misunderstandings were cleared up, then Billy would soon be back home. Three years and 10 weeks on, after non-stop campaigning, various court cases, charges being dropped, charges being re-instated, appeals and counter appeals, delays leading to more delays, hopes raised and hoped dashed, Billy and his 34 colleagues are no closer to getting back home.

I don’t fully understand the complexities of the situation, but a number of things appear to stand out, in as much as is known to the public for diplomatic and/or other reasons.

1. Billy is personally innocent of any wrong doing.

2. AdvanFort, Billy’s employer, has done nothing to help and has effectively disappeared.

3. The British Embassy in India has been unhelpful.

4. The UK government has been ineffective with attempted intervention.

5. The men are caught up in a complex political situation on many levels within the state of Tamil Nadu, within the controls of the Indian government and between the British and Indian governments.

6. The above have combined in a web of crossover and intertwined complications, let-downs, weaknesses and political impotence to create a quagmire of legal tangles that mean there is no clear direction as to how to bring this to an end.

Frustratingly, when the ship was detained, Billy had worked for the company for only two months, had finished his first term and was delayed in getting home by two weeks because of a visa complication caused by a mistake on the part of his employer. So he was merely a passenger on board at the time.

A rare but rich blessing of the situation is that during the time when Billy was released on bail pending the original trial, Yvonne was able to stay with him in the Chennai Hotel where he was based. One of the rays of sunshine of this time together is that the couple now have a two-year old son, William Irving junior. While this is a wonderful outcome on its own and a great source of long-term hope, it can only add to the stress, worry and frustration of the ongoing situation. William is now two years old and is growing up without his father. This time can never be replaced. Yvonne and both families are under constant emotional and financial strain dealing with this cruelly unfair situation.

Billy has a very positive attitude, is a tough character and, being an ex-paratrooper, will no doubt have gone through some brutal experiences, but the shocking conditions in the jail and the lack of an end in sight would break even the mentally and physically strongest of men. There is no running water, rats infest their food, there are worms and raw sewage in the drinking water and toilets are slop buckets. His brother, Jamie Irving, who visited recently, says Billy has suffered from dysentery, has been malnourished, his teeth are falling out as a result, he has been treated violently by guards and his contact with the outside world is very limited.

He can receive hand-

written letters and cards, and can receive food and gift parcels. I spoke to Jamie this week and he said that any written correspondence would be hugely appreciated and would go a long way to lifting Billy’s spirits going into the New Year.

For anyone sending parcels, food must be non-melting, long shelf-life products. Haribo sweets, toothpaste, tobacco and shampoo are the type of items that would be useful. Parcels must contain no glass or sharp implements that could be used as a weapon. The address is:

William Irving

Prisoner 6150

The Office of The

Superintendent,

Central Prison 1,

Puzhal,

Tamil Nadu,

Chennai,

India,

600066.

Billy and his family are not the type who to seek financial help from others but, on their behalf, there has been a Paypal account set up for donations. To make a donation, just go to www.paypal.com and enter the email billyirving@hotmail.com to identify where the money is to go. This is very simple and just takes a few minutes.

For those wanting keep up with progress, visit the Bring Billy Back Facebook page.

There is much injustice in the world and we can’t solve it all, but this is close to home and, at this time of year especially, any help we can give would make a huge difference to this brave man of Argyll.