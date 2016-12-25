In a galaxy far, far away … the cookie monster » Cafe volunteers raise £5,000 HOT DRINKS have helped provide more than just comfort in Fort William as the local hospital’s cafe has raised £5,000 from sales of tea and biscuits.

The T Bar presented the cheque last week to medical staff at the Belford Hospital and the money will be used to buy new equipment to benefit patients.

The cafe, based in the Belford’s main building, is run by volunteers led by Betty Campbell. The money was raised over two years.

Fiona McGeachan, NHS Highland’s business support manager (west), said: ‘On behalf of the hospital staff I would like to thank the ladies for this generous donation, for the hard work they do all year round and their continued support.

'The ladies provide a welcome cup of tea, a smile and a chat to patients and visitors to the hospital. We often see people who have made the trip to hospital having a catch-up over a cup of tea with their friends or relatives.'

