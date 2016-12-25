 
  »

Cafe volunteers raise £5,000

on December 25th, 2016
Organisers holding cheque are, left to right: Betty Campbell, Christine Dennis, Karen MacMillan, with an accident and emergency charge nurse. Photograph: Abrightside Photography

Organisers holding cheque are, left to right: Betty Campbell, Christine Dennis, Karen MacMillan, with an accident and emergency charge nurse. Photograph: Abrightside Photography

HOT DRINKS have helped provide more than just comfort in Fort William as the local hospital’s cafe has raised £5,000 from sales of tea and biscuits.
The T Bar presented the cheque last week to medical staff at the Belford Hospital and the money will be used to buy new equipment to benefit patients.
The cafe, based in the Belford’s main building, is run by volunteers led by Betty Campbell. The money was raised over two years.
Fiona McGeachan, NHS Highland’s business support manager (west), said: ‘On behalf of the hospital staff I would like to thank the ladies for this generous donation, for the hard work they do all year round and their continued support.
‘The ladies provide a welcome cup of tea, a smile and a chat to patients and visitors to the hospital. We often see people who have made the trip to hospital having a catch-up over a cup of tea with their friends or relatives.’

Fort William   ,  

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts