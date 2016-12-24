Firms warned over safety flaws Opinion: Martin Laing says waste system is fit only for the bin » MSP slams HIE budget cuts A £7.5 million budget cut for Highlands and Islands Enterprise is ‘further evidence that the SNP government plans to strip HIE altogether’, said MSP Rhoda Grant.

The Scottish Government has allocated the agency, which is currently in the process of having its board centralised, £67 million for 2017.

Ms Grant said: ‘Not content with trying to dismantle Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) board, the Scottish Government is now cutting the budget to this important organisation.

‘This cut, added to the £8.7 million of cuts already imposed since the SNP came into government, shows us clearly that as well as dismantling of the board, that the Scottish Government intend to do away with HIE altogether.’

And Conservative MSP Donald Cameron has slammed finance secretary Derek Mackay MSP for slashing the by 10 per cent.

He said: ‘I am astounded that Derek Mackay was able to stand up in the Scottish Parliament and talk about supporting Scottish businesses and the rural economy, yet his budget today hits Highlands and Islands Enterprise hard.

‘This is further evidence that the SNP is abandoning HIE, and working against business development in the Highlands and Islands.’

SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, Kate Forbes, said: ‘As I’ve repeatedly made clear, I’m of the strong opinion that HIE must continue to have the resources, authority, independence and accountability to constructively work with, and serve, Highlands and Islands communities.’

In October, the Scottish Government released phase one of its review of Scotland’s enterprise and skills agencies.

Phase two, which will include more detailed consultation with stakeholder groups, is expected to take six months before the government concludes on the way ahead.

Ms Forbes added: ‘In this second phase of the review, I believe that the new strategic board should operate on a travelling basis, holding meetings in different locations in the Highlands, and around Scotland.

‘The secretariat, however, should be permanently based in Inverness or the Highlands, with a sound knowledge of, and background in, these communities.

Highland Council leader, Margaret Davidson, tabled a motion at a full meeting of the council last Thursday saying: ‘The council is very disappointed at the proposal from the Scottish Government to abolish the Board of Highlands and Islands Enterprise, believing that such an approach is not in the best interests of the Highlands and Islands and calls on the Scottish Government to reconsider their plans for a National Strategic Board.’

Reacting to how the budget will effect the council budget leader, Bill Fernie, said: ‘Disappointingly, our worst predictions are realised in that there has been a real cash cut to councils of £350 million. The devil will be in the detail, but an early analysis equates this to a significant cut in the grant to our core budget. Further clarification is being sought on the extent of this.

‘A cut to our budget on this scale will mean cuts to services and difficult decisions to be made. We will also need to increase our income and this may include increased charges and proposals to raise local council tax.’

Ms Davidson added: 'The Scottish Government settlement effectively hands us money with one hand and takes it away with the other. At least we now have a better idea of where we stand and where we stand is over a big hole in our budget, which will undoubtedly mean stopping or reducing some services.'

